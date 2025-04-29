News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
29-04-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Achieving parity in the Beirut municipal council remains a major concern, particularly for Christian religious and political leaders.
Beirut has 515,000 registered voters, with a demographic breakdown estimated at 66% Muslim, 33% Christian and about 1% Jewish.
Concerns about failing to ensure equal representation are growing amid disarray among key political forces, most notably the Future Movement.
The party has distanced itself from the election process as an organization, though some individual members remain active without a clear direction.
Talks aimed at forming a consensus electoral list are ongoing. Key players include Christian parties, the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo, MP Fouad Makhzoumi, the "Association of Islamic Charitable Projects," and MP Nabil Badr.
Some activists affiliated with the Future Movement are also involved, but the overall outlook remains uncertain.
According to LBCI, Christian parties have agreed on nine candidates and are working with other stakeholders to finalize three additional names from independent Christian candidates.
Meanwhile, there are reports that Ahmad Hechmieh, head of the Beirut Association for Social Development, is attempting to form a consensus list through outreach to various political actors in the capital.
However, the Future Movement’s official position remains to abstain from both running candidates and endorsing any list.
Separately, MPs Paula Yacoubian, Ibrahim Mneimneh, and Melhem Khalaf are working to form a civil society-backed list modeled after the "Beirut Madinati" campaign from the 2016 municipal elections. Some candidates have already been selected.
Another initiative is being led by MP Waddah Sadek, who proposes forming a committee within three months to clarify the division of powers between the Beirut governor and the municipal council. He is also working toward establishing a consensus list in the capital.
While the principle of parity remains under threat, the fragmentation of the Sunni vote—which represents the largest voter bloc in Beirut—could help preserve it, but only if participants in the consensus list vote for it in full without crossing out individual names.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Municipality
Elections
Parity
Vote
Next
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-18
Power balance at risk: Could sectarian parity collapse in Beirut's municipal elections?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-18
Power balance at risk: Could sectarian parity collapse in Beirut's municipal elections?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-09
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2025-03-09
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-30
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
Lebanon News
2025-03-30
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
Lebanon News
07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
2
Lebanon News
05:46
Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46
Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
4
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
6
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
7
World News
10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement
World News
10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement
8
Lebanon News
09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Lebanon News
09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More