Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian encouraged all parties in Lebanon on Thursday to expedite the electoral process and support any election or agreement they reach regarding the presidency.

After meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, Abdollahian said discussions tackled "comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Lebanon."

"I confirmed our full readiness to enhance cooperation in all areas," he added.

The Iranian official announced that a press conference will be held on Friday at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

For his part, Bou Habib said that Abdollahian offered the country assistance in the electricity sector and will convey his offer to colleagues in the government," noting that "the absence of disputes between neighboring countries is good for Lebanon."