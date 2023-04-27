News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency
Lebanon News
2023-04-27 | 05:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency
Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian encouraged all parties in Lebanon on Thursday to expedite the electoral process and support any election or agreement they reach regarding the presidency.
After meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, Abdollahian said discussions tackled "comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Lebanon."
"I confirmed our full readiness to enhance cooperation in all areas," he added.
The Iranian official announced that a press conference will be held on Friday at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.
For his part, Bou Habib said that Abdollahian offered the country assistance in the electricity sector and will convey his offer to colleagues in the government," noting that "the absence of disputes between neighboring countries is good for Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Abdollahian
Iran
Bou Habib
Lebanon
Presidency
Next
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
Lebanon News
06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
0
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-20
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
2023-04-20
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:03
Lebanese businessman flees Sudan conflict to a nation in economic crisis
World
08:03
Lebanese businessman flees Sudan conflict to a nation in economic crisis
0
Lebanon News
06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
Lebanon News
06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
0
Variety
05:43
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
Variety
05:43
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
0
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
0
World
08:03
Lebanese businessman flees Sudan conflict to a nation in economic crisis
World
08:03
Lebanese businessman flees Sudan conflict to a nation in economic crisis
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency
Lebanon News
05:10
Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
4
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-26
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-26
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
5
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
6
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
7
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
8
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store