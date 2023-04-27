Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

2023-04-27 | 06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
1min
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

Zafer Nasser, the general secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party, stated that reaching the presidency could not be achieved without a consensus between all the fundamental components. The scene changes when the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) agree.

On the LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser pointed out that the Riyadh stance has not changed at all, did not interfere with candidates, and its approach is still a specification approach for the next president. As for the French stance, it is also stable at the moment.

However, he emphasized that their stance on barters is negative, saying, "we are against obstruction, and Walid Jumblatt did not dismiss the discussion on any candidate, despite proposing three names. The issue of candidate Michel Moawad is behind us now, and Jumblatt has started thinking about a unifying figure."

Regarding the Syrian displacement issue, Nasser confirmed that incitement does not contribute to how to address the Syrian displacement crisis in Lebanon, but the matter needs a political solution.

