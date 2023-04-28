Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

2023-04-28 | 08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
2min
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad Makary announced that a comprehensive consultation was concluded towards reforming Lebanon's media law, with the support of the UNESCO Regional Office in Beirut. 

Makary announcement came during a press conference and followed a participatory process launched last year by UNESCO involving stakeholders, including MPs, media owners, journalists, syndicates, academics, and civil society organizations.
  
The enhanced version of the media law aims to strengthen Lebanon's media landscape, aligned with international standards, while considering the stakeholders' inputs. 

"It has become known to everyone that we withdrew the media law from the Administration, Justice and Media parliamentary committees to introduce amendments to the latest version of the draft law submitted in July 2021, with the aim of developing and updating it, while ensuring freedom of speech and the protection of journalists," said Minister Makary.

He added that what is required is to reach a modern law that reflects the goals of media professionals, guarantees freedom of expression, as well as ensures journalists' protection, counting on the cooperation of media professionals in terms of combating hate speech and fake news, and hoping to reach a media law that brings back Lebanon to the first ranks regarding freedom of expression.

Lebanese media are organized under the 1962 Press Law and the 1994 Audiovisual Media Law. The revised text proposed reflects on critical updates as its scope is focused on media, including those distributed over the Internet and social media.
  
Among other things, the text also provides a clear framework of rules on how licensing of broadcasters is to be organized, improved rules on the independence of the Authority, and a co-regulatory system of professional regulation of the media, a system of complaints, was also added to the law. 

“As part of its mission to enhance freedom of expression, access to information and safety of journalists, media law reform holds a particular importance for UNESCO globally and in particular in Lebanon”, said Costanza Farina, Director of UNESCO Beirut.
 

