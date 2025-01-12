Kuwaiti FM to visit Lebanon on behalf of GCC states

Kuwait's Al-Qabas newspaper revealed that Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya will soon travel to Beirut on an official visit, representing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministers. During the visit, he is expected to meet with Lebanese leaders.



A diplomatic source told Al-Qabas that the visit reflects Kuwait and the GCC’s commitment to supporting security and stability in Lebanon and the region.



The source noted that discussions will focus on key issues, including supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity.



The visit will also emphasize the need for comprehensive political and economic reforms to help Lebanon overcome its ongoing crises. Additionally, the agenda will include enhancing the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces.



The source added that Al-Yahya will address the importance of restoring lasting security and stability in Lebanon, ensuring the protection of its territorial integrity, political independence, and sovereignty within internationally recognized borders, and extending the Lebanese government's authority over all its territories.