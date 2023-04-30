News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
Lebanon News
2023-04-30 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi led Sunday's mass at the Church in the Maronite Patriarchate in Bkerke.
In his sermon, al-Rahi highlighted that our people are becoming poorer and forced to migrate to countries that respect human rights due to poor governance by corrupt, destructive, and failed political leaders without moral or patriotic conscience.
In addition, he praised all Christians in Lebanon for their constructive contributions in various fields, combining development projects of all kinds with ethics and transparency in performance.
He also praised their innovations, sacrifices, and service to the common good, noting that they compensate for the political leaders' neglect, incapacity, obstruction, and failure to utilize the state's capabilities.
Lebanon News
Maronite
Patriarch
Poor
Governance
Political
Leaders
Forcing
Lebanese
Citizens
Flee
Lebanon
Next
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
0
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-28
Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead
World
2023-04-28
Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
0
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
3
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
4
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
5
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
6
World
07:01
One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal
World
07:01
One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal
7
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
8
World
05:53
Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure
World
05:53
Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store