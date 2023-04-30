Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi led Sunday's mass at the Church in the Maronite Patriarchate in Bkerke.



In his sermon, al-Rahi highlighted that our people are becoming poorer and forced to migrate to countries that respect human rights due to poor governance by corrupt, destructive, and failed political leaders without moral or patriotic conscience.



In addition, he praised all Christians in Lebanon for their constructive contributions in various fields, combining development projects of all kinds with ethics and transparency in performance.



He also praised their innovations, sacrifices, and service to the common good, noting that they compensate for the political leaders' neglect, incapacity, obstruction, and failure to utilize the state's capabilities.