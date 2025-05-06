Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In late September 2024, Turkish intelligence thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,300 explosive-laden pager devices and 710 chargers from Istanbul to Lebanon.



However, the shipment was not connected to the deadly September 17 attack on Hezbollah members involving similar devices.



According to a detailed report published by the Turkish daily Sabah, the shipment originated from Hong Kong and arrived at Istanbul International Airport on September 16, just one day before the explosion in Lebanon.



Labeled as "food blenders," the cargo consisted of 61 boxes weighing 850 kilograms and was scheduled for transport to Beirut on Turkish Cargo flight TK830 on the morning of September 27.



The operation took a critical turn on September 20 when Turkish intelligence services intervened, suspecting the shipment contained more than just culinary equipment.



A forensic investigation revealed the devices were actually Gold Apollo model pagers—identical to those used in the attack on Hezbollah.



Lab tests on the seized devices uncovered 3 grams of a highly volatile white explosive material hidden within the solid metal battery casings. Investigators determined the devices could detonate if the batteries reached a specific temperature or received a powerful signal, potentially causing severe injuries or fatalities.



While Turkish daily Sabah did not specify how Turkish authorities were alerted, Hezbollah's media relations official confirmed to LBCI that the group had tipped off Turkish intelligence about the rigged pagers.