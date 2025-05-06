News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
06-05-2025 | 13:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In late September 2024, Turkish intelligence thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,300 explosive-laden pager devices and 710 chargers from Istanbul to Lebanon.
However, the shipment was not connected to the deadly September 17 attack on Hezbollah members involving similar devices.
According to a detailed report published by the Turkish daily Sabah, the shipment originated from Hong Kong and arrived at Istanbul International Airport on September 16, just one day before the explosion in Lebanon.
Labeled as "food blenders," the cargo consisted of 61 boxes weighing 850 kilograms and was scheduled for transport to Beirut on Turkish Cargo flight TK830 on the morning of September 27.
The operation took a critical turn on September 20 when Turkish intelligence services intervened, suspecting the shipment contained more than just culinary equipment.
A forensic investigation revealed the devices were actually Gold Apollo model pagers—identical to those used in the attack on Hezbollah.
Lab tests on the seized devices uncovered 3 grams of a highly volatile white explosive material hidden within the solid metal battery casings. Investigators determined the devices could detonate if the batteries reached a specific temperature or received a powerful signal, potentially causing severe injuries or fatalities.
While Turkish daily Sabah did not specify how Turkish authorities were alerted, Hezbollah's media relations official confirmed to LBCI that the group had tipped off Turkish intelligence about the rigged pagers.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Turkey
Explosive
Pagers
Lebanon
Next
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Tensions soar as Israel prepares for massive Gaza operation, defying military advice
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Tensions soar as Israel prepares for massive Gaza operation, defying military advice
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
0
Middle East News
14:13
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
Middle East News
14:13
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
3
Lebanon News
06:55
Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday
Lebanon News
06:55
Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday
4
Lebanon News
03:48
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
Lebanon News
03:48
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
5
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
6
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
7
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
8
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More