Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, met on Wednesday with the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon, Walid Boukhari, in the presence of Strong Republic bloc MP Pierre Bou Assi.



They discussed the recent political developments in the country, especially the presidential election.



In this context, Saudi Arabia's position was clear in considering the presidential elections a Lebanese sovereign issue, and it is up to the Lebanese to determine who will be the next president. The Kingdom also stands with the Lebanese people in their choices.