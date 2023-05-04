Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent

Lebanon News
2023-05-04 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc&#39;s presidential candidate are nonexistent
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent

Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces party, met with the United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in Maarab to discuss the latest political developments on local and regional scenes.

However, Geagea emphasized to Shea that "counting on time in the presidential elections will not help any party, particularly the resistance bloc and its candidate, who will not increase their chances of election, which have now become nonexistent. Therefore, time will exacerbate the crisis and delay the opportunities for reform that the Lebanese people need as soon as possible."

"It is time to demonstrate the necessary courage and call on the parliament to convene and carry out its constitutional duties, including the election of a president for the republic as soon as possible," he indicated.
Geagea also stressed that "the initiative today lies in the hands of the Lebanese to secure the arrival of a figure who possesses not only integrity and honesty but also sufficient courage to manage the country in this critical and sensitive situation."

He continued by adding that, "considering that the opportunity for salvation is available, electing a president as soon as possible is the main gateway to reorganizing the authorities according to the interests and priorities of the Lebanese people and pushing towards achieving the necessary reforms, especially the plan to contract with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to achieve recovery."

Lebanon News

Geagea

Meeting

Shea

Opportunities

Resistance

Bloc

Presidential

Candidate

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
09:56

Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app