Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces party, met with the United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in Maarab to discuss the latest political developments on local and regional scenes.



However, Geagea emphasized to Shea that "counting on time in the presidential elections will not help any party, particularly the resistance bloc and its candidate, who will not increase their chances of election, which have now become nonexistent. Therefore, time will exacerbate the crisis and delay the opportunities for reform that the Lebanese people need as soon as possible."



"It is time to demonstrate the necessary courage and call on the parliament to convene and carry out its constitutional duties, including the election of a president for the republic as soon as possible," he indicated.

Geagea also stressed that "the initiative today lies in the hands of the Lebanese to secure the arrival of a figure who possesses not only integrity and honesty but also sufficient courage to manage the country in this critical and sensitive situation."



He continued by adding that, "considering that the opportunity for salvation is available, electing a president as soon as possible is the main gateway to reorganizing the authorities according to the interests and priorities of the Lebanese people and pushing towards achieving the necessary reforms, especially the plan to contract with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to achieve recovery."