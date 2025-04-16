News
President Joseph Aoun returns to Beirut after official visit to Qatar
16-04-2025 | 10:08
President Joseph Aoun returns to Beirut after official visit to Qatar
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has returned to Beirut, concluding an official visit to Doha, the presidency announced on Wednesday.
President Aoun met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his trip, who reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to supporting Lebanon and its people.
