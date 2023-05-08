News
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
2023-05-08 | 06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the Telecommunications Minister, Johnny Corm, accompanied by the Chairman Director General of Ogero, Imad Kreidieh, and the General Director of Investment and Maintenance at the Telecommunications Ministry, Bassel Al Ayoubi.
After the meeting, Minister Corm announced, "we discussed with the President the matters of the Telecommunications Ministry, and we informed him that there is a real threat to the telecommunications sector as we need resources to manage. We will consult with the Finance Minister regarding the measures that can be taken to solve this problem. Since the beginning of this year, except for salaries, no maintenance credits have been transferred to the ministry."
