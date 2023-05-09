News
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
2023-05-09 | 10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
The Caretaker Minister of Labor, Moustafa Bayram, and his Iraqi counterpart, Ahmad Al-Asadi, signed a memorandum of understanding related to work and vocational training.
After signing the memorandum, the two ministers held a joint press conference. Minister Bayram started by saying that the signing of the cooperation memorandum was the first between the Lebanese and Iraqi Labor Ministries.
He noted that the importance of this memorandum is that it regulates employment between the two countries and preserves their rights.
Minister Bayram explained, "The follow-up mechanism will be according to a committee formed based on this memorandum, considering that this makes the workers feel important and that their rights are preserved, calling on all violating workers in Lebanon and Iraq to expedite a settlement of their situation, because that would give them rights and their salary becomes higher and better."
Minister Bayram affirmed, "The Iraqi Minister of Labor achieved reciprocity for the Iraqi worker," noting that the Lebanese in Iraq were benefiting from social security, while the Iraqi was paying for social security in Lebanon, but he was not benefiting from the security services, and that has been amended.
As for the file of accelerated vocational training and the file of exchanging employment needs, Minister Bayram indicated that there would be an exchange of information about jobs that the Iraqis or Lebanese may need, which would benefit the two "brotherly" parties.
In turn, Minister Al-Asadi indicated that the signing of this memorandum is a continuation of past contracts between the two countries, considering that this memorandum confirms the strong and good relationship between the two countries.
He explained that the memorandum of understanding deals with accelerated and refined vocational training and everything related to employment.
Minister Al-Asadi affirmed that when he visits Lebanon, he feels proud "as it is a country that represents challenge, steadfastness, and resistance," stressing that "Lebanon, despite its crises, was and will remain a country of giving."
The Iraqi Minister of Labor reaffirmed that "Iraq, with its government and people, stands by Lebanon in its crises," hoping that "Lebanon will return to what it was before and enjoy stability and prosperity."
"The agreement will be directly implemented, especially concerning vocational training," Minister al-Asadi said, noting that "direct cooperation will begin with the Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs," pointing out that "the number of Lebanese workers in Iraq is approximately 17,000."
About the jobs available to workers, Minister Bayram explained, "Every country works a kind of protection for workers in its country, that is, when an Iraqi worker accepts a certain type of job, it is the duty of the Iraqi government to protect these professions and limit them to Iraqis, and the same thing is in Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Labor
Iraq
Memorandum Of Understanding
Work
Vocational Training
Employment
