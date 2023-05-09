Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

Lebanon News
2023-05-09 | 10:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers&#39; rights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

The Caretaker Minister of Labor, Moustafa Bayram, and his Iraqi counterpart, Ahmad Al-Asadi, signed a memorandum of understanding related to work and vocational training. 

After signing the memorandum, the two ministers held a joint press conference. Minister Bayram started by saying that the signing of the cooperation memorandum was the first between the Lebanese and Iraqi Labor Ministries. 

He noted that the importance of this memorandum is that it regulates employment between the two countries and preserves their rights.
 
Minister Bayram explained, "The follow-up mechanism will be according to a committee formed based on this memorandum, considering that this makes the workers feel important and that their rights are preserved, calling on all violating workers in Lebanon and Iraq to expedite a settlement of their situation, because that would give them rights and their salary becomes higher and better." 

Minister Bayram affirmed, "The Iraqi Minister of Labor achieved reciprocity for the Iraqi worker," noting that the Lebanese in Iraq were benefiting from social security, while the Iraqi was paying for social security in Lebanon, but he was not benefiting from the security services, and that has been amended. 

As for the file of accelerated vocational training and the file of exchanging employment needs, Minister Bayram indicated that there would be an exchange of information about jobs that the Iraqis or Lebanese may need, which would benefit the two "brotherly" parties. 

In turn, Minister Al-Asadi indicated that the signing of this memorandum is a continuation of past contracts between the two countries, considering that this memorandum confirms the strong and good relationship between the two countries. 

He explained that the memorandum of understanding deals with accelerated and refined vocational training and everything related to employment.

Minister Al-Asadi affirmed that when he visits Lebanon, he feels proud "as it is a country that represents challenge, steadfastness, and resistance," stressing that "Lebanon, despite its crises, was and will remain a country of giving." 

The Iraqi Minister of Labor reaffirmed that "Iraq, with its government and people, stands by Lebanon in its crises," hoping that "Lebanon will return to what it was before and enjoy stability and prosperity." 

"The agreement will be directly implemented, especially concerning vocational training," Minister al-Asadi said, noting that "direct cooperation will begin with the Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs," pointing out that "the number of Lebanese workers in Iraq is approximately 17,000." 

About the jobs available to workers, Minister Bayram explained, "Every country works a kind of protection for workers in its country, that is, when an Iraqi worker accepts a certain type of job, it is the duty of the Iraqi government to protect these professions and limit them to Iraqis, and the same thing is in Lebanon."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Labor

Iraq

Memorandum Of Understanding

Work

Vocational Training

Employment

LBCI Next
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-11

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-04

Lebanon lost 50 percent of tourism sector labor force since 2019: Ramy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Sri Lanka closes in on $2.9 bln IMF deal after China support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app