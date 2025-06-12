EU urges Iran to 'show restraint' after nuclear agency censure

Middle East News
12-06-2025 | 07:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU urges Iran to &#39;show restraint&#39; after nuclear agency censure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU urges Iran to 'show restraint' after nuclear agency censure

The EU urged Iran Thursday to exercise "restraint" after Tehran vowed to build a new uranium enrichment facility in reaction to a U.N. nuclear watchdog resolution declaring it in breach of its obligations.

"We call on Iran to restore full cooperation with the agency and fully implement its obligations," said EU foreign policy spokesman Anouar El Anouni, as regional tensions flared ahead of weekend nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran.

"We call on Iran to show restraint and avoid any step that would further escalate the situation," he added, in reference to Iran's promise to "significantly" increase enrichment activities.

AFP

Middle East News

Europe Union

Iran

Nuclear

Agency

LBCI Next
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
US embassy in Jerusalem restricts staff movements
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-05

EU 'concerned' over Israel Gaza plan, urges restraint

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'

LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

Germany urges 'diplomatic solution' ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Syria condemns 'blatant violation' of sovereignty after Israeli incursion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

US embassy in Jerusalem restricts staff movements

LBCI
Middle East News
06:07

Iran launches military drills focused on “enemy movements”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:32

Palestinian Authority says internet down in Gaza after attack on fiber optic cable

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06

Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02

Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

President Aoun to Beirut Traders: Reforms are on track, security improving despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Artificial Intelligence, real obstacles: Lebanon’s struggle to regulate tech

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More