News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
2023-05-12 | 06:34
High views
Share
Share
1
min
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
On Thursday, the draw for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, took place.
The teams were divided into six groups, and Lebanon was placed in Group 1, considered a challenging group.
Lebanon will face Tajikistan, China, and the host country Qatar, which previously hosted the FIFA World Cup and lost in the group stage.
Group 2 includes Australia, the 2015 AFC Asian Cup champions, competing against India, Syria, and Uzbekistan.
The three-time title holders Iran found themselves in Group 3 alongside Hong Kong, Palestine, and the United Arab Emirates.
Japan, the highest-ranked team in Asia, will face Indonesia, Iraq, and Vietnam in Group 4.
Group 5, the penultimate group, consists of Malaysia, Bahrain, Jordan, and South Korea.
Saudi Arabia, known for its impressive performance in the World Cup and for conquering champions Argentina, is in the relatively easier Group 6, alongside Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, and Oman.
We hope the Qatari grounds will bring good fortune to our national team, and we wish the Lebanese national football team the best of luck.
Lebanon News
Sports
AFC
Asian
Cup
Groups
Revealed
Lebanon
Place
Asia
Football
Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship
Variety
2023-03-10
Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship
0
Sports
2023-05-10
Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure
Sports
2023-05-10
Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
0
World
2023-05-10
Southeast Asian leaders urge end of Myanmar violence, inclusive talks
World
2023-05-10
Southeast Asian leaders urge end of Myanmar violence, inclusive talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:22
Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed
Lebanon News
05:22
Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed
0
Lebanon News
05:05
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties
Lebanon News
05:05
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties
0
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Sagih Atieh: Efforts have not yet converged on a candidate
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Sagih Atieh: Efforts have not yet converged on a candidate
0
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
0
World
07:34
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
World
07:34
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
0
World
06:39
Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling
World
06:39
Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
2
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
5
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
6
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
7
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store