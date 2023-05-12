AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

On Thursday, the draw for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, took place.



The teams were divided into six groups, and Lebanon was placed in Group 1, considered a challenging group.



Lebanon will face Tajikistan, China, and the host country Qatar, which previously hosted the FIFA World Cup and lost in the group stage.



Group 2 includes Australia, the 2015 AFC Asian Cup champions, competing against India, Syria, and Uzbekistan.



The three-time title holders Iran found themselves in Group 3 alongside Hong Kong, Palestine, and the United Arab Emirates.



Japan, the highest-ranked team in Asia, will face Indonesia, Iraq, and Vietnam in Group 4.



Group 5, the penultimate group, consists of Malaysia, Bahrain, Jordan, and South Korea.



Saudi Arabia, known for its impressive performance in the World Cup and for conquering champions Argentina, is in the relatively easier Group 6, alongside Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, and Oman.



We hope the Qatari grounds will bring good fortune to our national team, and we wish the Lebanese national football team the best of luck.