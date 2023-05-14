Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc MP Mohammad Khawaja considered that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri set June 15 as a deadline for electing a president to "light the red light in front of all political forces represented in Parliament that there are important dues waiting us after June 15."



"If we reach presidential vacancy to the aforementioned date, it will be extended to the governorship of Banque du Liban and others, and we are against extending to the governor," he added.



On the presidential issue, Khawaja said in an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, "We support our candidate, Suleiman Frangieh, and our position is declared and cannot be changed, and the other party must decide its options for the sessions to be meaningful."



"The other party agreed not to support Frangieh's name, but it did not agree on an alternative name," he added.



He believed that all Speaker Berri aspired to was a "dialogue session." If it had taken place, "we would have had a president four months ago."



Regarding the file of Syrian refugees, Khawaja indicated that "talking with Assad is necessary to resolve this issue" and believed that "Frangieh can carry out this task and he is known for his courage and frankness, and he can talk with the Syrian leaders in this file as a friend and not as an opponent."