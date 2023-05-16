News
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Lebanon News
2023-05-16 | 00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt confirmed that "the Democratic Gathering does not want a challenging candidate and chose MP Michel Moawad as they put forward a settlement principle, but it seems nonexistent to some leaders."
On LBCI's "2030" TV program, regarding the presidential issue, Jumblatt highlighted the need to find a consensus candidate with a comprehensive economic, social, and political program outside the existing framework.
He suggested Chibli Mallat as a suitable proposed candidate due to his expertise in law and knowledge of regional and international dynamics.
Additionally, Jumblatt stated his support for a candidate with a social and economic vision who can lead the country in a new direction.
"I will not be in contact with anybody, and I do not want to be a mediator as I tried and failed," he indicated. He expressed no objection to Gebran Bassil taking his place, but instead, he emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement on the presidency.
He also indicated "the significance of including the demarcation of maritime borders as a fundamental aspect of the next president's program, alongside the economic and social agenda."
Jumblatt pointed out that proposing the army commander for the presidency would require constitutional amendments and that the candidate if chosen, should transition from military to civilian. He criticized the unconstitutional barter between the presidency and the government, emphasizing that the prime minister should be appointed through binding consultations.
Furthermore, Jumblatt expressed his hope that Saudi Arabia would support Sunni social institutions in need and acknowledged the country's incredible support.
"Regarding the issue between Bassil and Samir Geagea, both leaders are putting vetoes on candidates as the Amal-Hezbollah had other intentions, and when Geagea and Bassil reached an agreement, they brought Michel Aoun to the presidency," he said.
Nevertheless, he emphasized that his concern was not about the Arab identity of Sleiman Frangieh but rather the fact that his party's choice was not an Arab one and stated that Hezbollah is not the forefront defender of the Arab cause, and when the Arab project collapses, Hezbollah has another agenda.
Jumblatt asserted that Lebanon is within the circle of Iran's influence, with one side supporting Lebanon's independence from Syria and the other supporting the resistance. He believed it would have been better if the support focused on Lebanon's defensive strategy to build a state.
On the Palestinian issue, Jumblatt stated that "the Palestinian people are resilient and that the solution may lie in a single state with two nationalities, suggesting that it is time for the establishment of such a state and an end to the two-state solution," adding that "after 150 years, Israel will not remain on Palestinian land, a sentiment that aligns with the aspirations of Arab activists."
Regarding Syrian refugees, Jumblatt called for full coordination with international organizations and the proper categorization of births in Lebanon to differentiate between refugees and workers. He believed that the Syrian presence should be managed in a civilized manner within camps.
In addition, Jumblatt criticized the Arab world for betraying itself and the Syrian people, stating that the Assad regime prevailed over its own people. He called on media institutions to visit certain areas in Syria to assess the possibility of refugee returns.
He said, "I would not visit Damascus, and I do not see the necessity of Taymour Jumblatt meeting Bashar al-Assad."
Regarding municipal and Mukhtar's elections, Jumblatt expressed his openness to canceling municipal elections and proposed the direct election of mayors by the people. He suggested the establishment of a higher municipal council for Beirut with elected districts.
Regarding the Central Bank governor issue, Jumblatt said that "if Riad Salameh is accused, he should be held accountable, along with other bank managers, politicians, and high-ranking officials, and not solely Salameh."
He also warned against privatizing the public sector under the banner of privatization, cautioning against similar discussions within the Supreme Governing Authority known as the "Platinum" committee.
Jumblatt questioned why discussions about the Beirut port had ceased, speculating that interests had been met between Hezbollah and major countries or between the Syrian regime and Hezbollah.
