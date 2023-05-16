Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

2023-05-16 | 07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

The leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, discussed the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the need to align with the suitable political atmosphere in the region to activate the necessary efforts for their dignified return to their homeland in a meeting with the Deputy Special Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Lebanon, Imran Riza.

Riza expressed his understanding of the challenges posed by the displacement crisis in Lebanon and emphasized that the United Nations does not seek to settle refugees permanently but has launched a new dynamic to address this issue.

