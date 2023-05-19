Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

Lebanon News
2023-05-19 | 04:29
High views
0min
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

It was reported that an international arrest warrant was issued by Interpol against the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh. Lebanon received a red notice from Interpol to arrest him.    

Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, confirmed to Alintichar that Lebanon had received a warrant from Interpol to arrest the Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh.  

Additionally, according to LBCI's sources, the Ministry of Interior received the memorandum and transferred it to the competent judiciary.
 

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
From Lebanon to Texas, Hagop Kantarjian excels again for his research contribution to Leukemia
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India

