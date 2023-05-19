Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

It was reported that an international arrest warrant was issued by Interpol against the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh. Lebanon received a red notice from Interpol to arrest him.



Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, confirmed to Alintichar that Lebanon had received a warrant from Interpol to arrest the Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh.



Additionally, according to LBCI's sources, the Ministry of Interior received the memorandum and transferred it to the competent judiciary.