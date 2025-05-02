Iran says US sanctions 'will not change' policy after Trump warnings

02-05-2025 | 09:02
LBCI
Iran says US sanctions &#39;will not change&#39; policy after Trump warnings
Iran says US sanctions 'will not change' policy after Trump warnings

Iran said Friday that continued U.S. sanctions will not alter its policy, after President Donald Trump threatened to impose penalties on countries or individuals trading in Iranian oil.

"The continuation of these illegal behaviours will not change Iran's logical, legitimate and international law-based positions," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the sanctions create "deep suspicion and mistrust about the seriousness of America on the path of diplomacy."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Sanctions

Donald Trump

