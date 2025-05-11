News
Oman FM says US-Iran talks included 'useful and original ideas'
Middle East News
11-05-2025 | 11:34
Oman FM says US-Iran talks included 'useful and original ideas'
Oman's top diplomat said talks he was mediating in Muscat on Sunday between Washington and Tehran included "useful and original ideas" that reflected a shared desire to reach a deal between the two arch-foes.
"We completed another round of talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat today. The discussions included useful and original ideas reflecting a shared wish to reach an honorable agreement. The 5th round of talks will take place once both parties... consult their leaderships," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.
AFP
