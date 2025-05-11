Oman FM says US-Iran talks included 'useful and original ideas'

Middle East News
11-05-2025 | 11:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Oman FM says US-Iran talks included &#39;useful and original ideas&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Oman FM says US-Iran talks included 'useful and original ideas'

Oman's top diplomat said talks he was mediating in Muscat on Sunday between Washington and Tehran included "useful and original ideas" that reflected a shared desire to reach a deal between the two arch-foes.

"We completed another round of talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat today. The discussions included useful and original ideas reflecting a shared wish to reach an honorable agreement. The 5th round of talks will take place once both parties... consult their leaderships," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Oman

FM

US

Iran

Ideas

Nuclear

LBCI Next
Iran top diplomat departs to attend nuclear talks with US in Muscat
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-12

Oman FM says US-Iran talks held in 'friendly atmosphere'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-21

Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Iran president says calls to dismantle nuclear facilities 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:11

Adraee issues urgent warning to those present at Houthi-controlled ports

LBCI
Middle East News
13:14

Iran FM to head to UAE Monday ahead of Trump visit: Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19

Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

EU top diplomat says hopes for new German government 'as fast as possible'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

Lebanese FM calls for strengthening bilateral cooperation with Kuwait

LBCI
Middle East News
03:47

Israeli PM says repatriated body of soldier killed in 1982 in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Security intervenes in Miniyeh polling station dispute, says LADE

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Figures show lower turnout in most North Lebanon districts compared to 2016

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More