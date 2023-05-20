Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

Journalist and politician Naufal Daou saw that we, as Arabs, entered a new phase at a pivotal stage, saying: "We opened horizons towards globalization that did not exist, and the Jeddah summit moved us from the twentieth century to the 21st century."



He considered, in an interview with LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that the Arab League Summit in Jeddah was a summit of opportunities that opened an opportunity for the countries in crisis, such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Palestine, and Sudan, to join this new Arabism, with the new Arab project.



Daou pointed out that all the official and unofficial political performances in Lebanon at this stage are deficient and unable to keep pace with what is happening in the Arab world and the rest of the world.



He pointed out that Lebanon is in a position of helplessness or in a position of someone whose disability is imposed on him by force.



Daou said, "We boast in the introduction to our constitution that Lebanon is a founding member of the League of Arab States and a founding member of the United Nations. Now a new Arab order is being established. Where is Lebanon in this system? Today, there is the beginning of an Arab partnership with the world order. Where is Lebanon from this partnership?"



He asked: "Where is Lebanon from the Saudi-Iranian agreement?" He pointed out that "the Saudi-Iranian agreement is between two parties." Asking: "Are we on the side of Saudi Arabia in its agreement with Iran or on the side of Tehran in its agreement with the Kingdom?"



He stressed that the Saudi-Iranian agreement does not negate the responsibility of the Lebanese to make a clear choice.



He said, "Iran is still the state of the comprehensive destruction project, and Saudi Arabia is still the state of the comprehensive reconstruction project."



He stressed that the ball is in the court of the Lebanese today, pointing out that the problem with the Lebanese is that they remove the burden from their shoulders and want the countries of the Arab world and the countries of the world in general to assume the responsibilities that they are supposed to bear.



He pointed out that the policies of the last century are no longer compatible with the current century, and this century is the century of achievements.



Journalist and politician Naufal Daou believed that we do not have statesmen in the country but rather men of authority, and we do not have visionaries and owners of projects in Lebanon. He said, "There is intellectual and political sterility in Lebanon, and this is the essence of the problem in Lebanon."



He added, "The problem we are living with is that there is a "opposing" team that assassinated some leaders in the body and a political system that assassinates intellectuals by cutting off the road and preventing their access and monopolizing power in Lebanon."



He considered that building the state should be based on Lebanese initiatives.



He pointed out that the Arab countries will not wait for anyone, and they give an opportunity, pointing out that Syria's return to the Arab League is an opportunity given to Syria to join the Arab project.