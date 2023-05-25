PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

Lebanon News
2023-05-25 | 03:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

The president of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, has announced his resignation from the party's presidency, as well as the current leadership council, according to electronic news reports.

In accordance with the provisions of the party's constitution and internal regulations, Jumblatt has called for a general electoral conference on June 25, 2023. 

He has tasked the General Secretariat with completing the necessary preparations according to the established principles and approved mechanisms. 

They are also responsible for issuing relevant circulars regarding the deadlines for accepting nomination applications, the withdrawal period, and all conditions related to the electoral process. 

Additionally, they are responsible for preparing the lists of conference members and sending out invitations to them.

Lebanon News

Walid Jumblatt

Presidency

Vacancy

Elections

Crisis

Economy

Politics

Government

Resigns

Party

Elections

Conference

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Greek party leaders to meet for coalition talks, open way for new elections

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Argentina's ruling Peronist party wins provincial elections

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-14

Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Deputy Skaff works to unite opposition for common presidential candidate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-01

Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

LBCI
Sports
05:14

Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More