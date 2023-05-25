PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

The president of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, has announced his resignation from the party's presidency, as well as the current leadership council, according to electronic news reports.



In accordance with the provisions of the party's constitution and internal regulations, Jumblatt has called for a general electoral conference on June 25, 2023.



He has tasked the General Secretariat with completing the necessary preparations according to the established principles and approved mechanisms.



They are also responsible for issuing relevant circulars regarding the deadlines for accepting nomination applications, the withdrawal period, and all conditions related to the electoral process.



Additionally, they are responsible for preparing the lists of conference members and sending out invitations to them.