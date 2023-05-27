Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'

2023-05-27 | 03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
1min
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'

Adviser to the caretaker prime minister, Nicolas Nahas, stressed that the government will continue and it is working at the minimum level, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati is holding consultative sessions for discussion amid the absence of some ministers from government sessions. 

He made it clear during LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that Lebanon is in a better position than before, especially in terms of the stability of the exchange rate, but the question is, "How do we secure the functioning of the public utility?" as he said. 

Nahas added, "I do not think that the Parliament will hesitate in approving the opening of the funds necessary to secure public sector salaries." 

As for the case of the Governor of Banque du Liban, he said: "Until now, there are accusations and objections to the accusations, and there are no firm rulings yet, and the continuation of the public utility is more important than the person." 

In the case of the Syrian refugees, he said that the initial agreement was to pay in US dollars, and there is a technical problem with printing Lebanese liras, and there is a study carried out by Banque du Liban to be able to issue the LBP 500,000 banknotes.
 

