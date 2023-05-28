Charafeddine to LBCI: A governmental session will be dedicated to Syrian refugee file

Caretaker Minister of Displaced Issam Charafeddine clarified on Sunday that a date will be set for a governmental session dedicated to the Syrian refugee file after the consultative meeting will be held at the Grand Serail specifically for the issue of refugees on June 7th.

In an interview on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, he pointed out that they have previously prepared a memorandum of understanding with Syria, and now it is necessary to move forward with a protocol and officially send a delegation to Syria



Regarding the Brussels conference, Charafeddine explained that the participation of Caretaker Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs, alongside Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, is essential.