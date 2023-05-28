Charafeddine to LBCI: A governmental session will be dedicated to Syrian refugee file

Lebanon News
2023-05-28 | 07:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Charafeddine to LBCI: A governmental session will be dedicated to Syrian refugee file
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Charafeddine to LBCI: A governmental session will be dedicated to Syrian refugee file

Caretaker Minister of Displaced Issam Charafeddine clarified on Sunday that a date will be set for a governmental session dedicated to the Syrian refugee file after the consultative meeting will be held at the Grand Serail specifically for the issue of refugees on June 7th.
In an interview on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, he pointed out that they have previously prepared a memorandum of understanding with Syria, and now it is necessary to move forward with a protocol and officially send a delegation to Syria

Regarding the Brussels conference, Charafeddine explained that the participation of Caretaker Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs, alongside Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, is essential.

Lebanon News

Syria

Lebanon

Refugees

LBCI Next
Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit

LBCI
Middle East
13:25

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Closer look at seized counterfeit cancer drugs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-24

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Eurovision 2023: From flags to food, Liverpool embraces Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More