Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Lebanon News
2023-05-29 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Statement to address Lebanon&#39;s commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

The Secretary-General of the Special Investigation Commission (SIC) responsible for implementing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, Abdul Hafiz Mansour, announced that a statement would be issued to clarify certain aspects of the report that may include some shortcomings in assessing Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Mansour this morning at the Grand Serail and was briefed on the outcomes of the working groups' meetings and the 36th plenary meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

However, Mansour stated after the meeting, "PM Mikati met with me this morning to inquire about the assessment of Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures, and I provided him with a comprehensive overview.”

“Lebanon underwent a 16-month assessment period of its compliance with international standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, which is a lengthy period. However, these procedures are normal and applied in all countries worldwide. As stated in the statement issued by the SIC last weekend, the report was the subject of discussion during three sessions," he added.

Moreover, he emphasized the need to wait for the report to be published next month before discussing any actions related to listing and violations, contrary to the news that circulated last week.

He said, "Lebanon was represented during the discussions and deliberations by a team that demonstrated a high level of professionalism, which was appreciated by all attendees. They made great efforts to discuss this report, and God willing; we will see the results in the report that will be published next month."

Mansour continued, "on this occasion, I would like to thank all the parties that supported us, as well as the team composed of the staff of the SIC and the judges."

He revealed that a statement would be issued to clarify certain aspects of the report that may include some shortcomings that Lebanon needs to address, as well as some strengths.

Responding to a question, he clarified, "the assessment process follows specific procedures and criteria, and therefore, the discussion was serious and intense to assess the level of compliance with these standards. It is not necessary to draw any conclusions or interpretations before the report is released."

Lebanon News

Statement

Address

Lebanon

Commitment

Anti-money

Laundering

Counter

Terrorism

Measures

LBCI Next
Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case
MP Karam to LBCI: There is no name for presidency that satisfies entire nation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident

LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Nasser to LBCI: If Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-27

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More