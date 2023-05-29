News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
2023-05-29 | 04:47
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
MP Elias Hankach expressed his views on the election of former President General Michel Aoun, saying, "what result did this consensus lead to?"
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hankach stated, "I am in favor of an atmosphere of consensus and communication, but the democratic field is the Parliament."
"Our candidate was serious from the beginning, but the opposition considered him a challenging candidate," he added.
Hankach pointed out that they are dealing with a team that excels in everything except democracy. He said, "we do not consider the presidential entitlement as exclusively Christian, but neither Hezbollah nor anyone else can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country."
He further stated, "if the others had confidence that they could deliver their candidate, Speaker Nabih Berri would have called for a session, and democracy is not negotiable."
Regarding the Army Commander, MP Elias Hankach emphasized that General Joseph Aoun has been the consistent candidate since the beginning, especially as he has kept the military institution isolated from everything that has happened in the country and protected it from crisis.
Lebanon News
MP
Elias Hankach
Hezbollah
Surpass
Christian
Will
First
Position
Lebanon
Next
Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident
0
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
0
Lebanon News
05:11
Nasser to LBCI: If Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him
Lebanon News
05:11
Nasser to LBCI: If Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him
0
Lebanon News
04:51
Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
Lebanon News
04:51
Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
0
Variety
2023-05-27
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Variety
2023-05-27
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
2023-05-15
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
3
Lebanon News
07:51
Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
Lebanon News
07:51
Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
4
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:25
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
News Bulletin Reports
09:25
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
6
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
7
Lebanon News
07:20
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit
Lebanon News
07:20
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit
8
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More