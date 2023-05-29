MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

2023-05-29 | 04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
1min
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

MP Elias Hankach expressed his views on the election of former President General Michel Aoun, saying, "what result did this consensus lead to?"

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hankach stated, "I am in favor of an atmosphere of consensus and communication, but the democratic field is the Parliament."

"Our candidate was serious from the beginning, but the opposition considered him a challenging candidate," he added.

Hankach pointed out that they are dealing with a team that excels in everything except democracy. He said, "we do not consider the presidential entitlement as exclusively Christian, but neither Hezbollah nor anyone else can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country."

He further stated, "if the others had confidence that they could deliver their candidate, Speaker Nabih Berri would have called for a session, and democracy is not negotiable."

Regarding the Army Commander, MP Elias Hankach emphasized that General Joseph Aoun has been the consistent candidate since the beginning, especially as he has kept the military institution isolated from everything that has happened in the country and protected it from crisis.

Lebanon News

MP

Elias Hankach

Hezbollah

Surpass

Christian

Will

First

Position

Lebanon

Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case
