National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

Lebanon News
2023-05-31 | 03:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

A new parliamentary bloc under the title "National Accord" was introduced, which includes the following MPs: Faisal Karami, Adnan Traboulsi, Hassan Murad, Mohammad Yahya, and Taha Naji. 

The "National Accord" bloc extends from a long process of national action and participation in public affairs.  

It is a political and parliamentary consultative framework intended to work towards achieving the goals and general principles stipulated that would build the country on a sound basis based on justice, development, and transparency. 

The bloc issued its first statement confirming that Lebanon is an independent homeland for all its citizens, affirming that it is an Arab country of identity and affiliation and concerned with strengthening relations with all Arab countries without exception. 

At the same time, the bloc affirmed that it is concerned with interaction with the Islamic world and is open to the East and the West.

The bloc's members also believe that the country is surrounded by Israeli threats, which require a comprehensive national awareness, and that the Taef Agreement is the starting point to build Lebanon's interest. 

The bloc also believes that getting out of the current slide requires a comprehensive reform path to support the Lebanese lira and achieve social solidarity. 

The "National Accord" bloc principles also focus on building public institutions and reaffirming justice. 

The bloc also calls for handling the Syrian refugee's file, affirming that Lebanon ensures a safe return in coordination with the Syrian state and all countries wishing to assist. 

The bloc appeals to coordinate and cooperate with parliamentary blocs, parties, forces, and bodies for the public interest, work to change laws and introduce other laws, work to carry out political, social, cultural, and humanitarian activities, and work to benefit from the Lebanese diaspora.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliamentary

Bloc

National Accord

Lebanese

Development

LBCI Next
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
The Power of Numbers: How 57, 44, 19, and 8 Could Determine Lebanon's Presidency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-30

Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

Caretaker Justice Minister Khoury to LBCI: No retreat from our position

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:28

The Power of Numbers: How 57, 44, 19, and 8 Could Determine Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:16

"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Italy's Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Spain asks EU data protection board to discuss OpenAI's ChatGPT

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-04

Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More