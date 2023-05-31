News
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
2023-05-31 | 03:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
A new parliamentary bloc under the title "National Accord" was introduced, which includes the following MPs: Faisal Karami, Adnan Traboulsi, Hassan Murad, Mohammad Yahya, and Taha Naji.
The "National Accord" bloc extends from a long process of national action and participation in public affairs.
It is a political and parliamentary consultative framework intended to work towards achieving the goals and general principles stipulated that would build the country on a sound basis based on justice, development, and transparency.
The bloc issued its first statement confirming that Lebanon is an independent homeland for all its citizens, affirming that it is an Arab country of identity and affiliation and concerned with strengthening relations with all Arab countries without exception.
At the same time, the bloc affirmed that it is concerned with interaction with the Islamic world and is open to the East and the West.
The bloc's members also believe that the country is surrounded by Israeli threats, which require a comprehensive national awareness, and that the Taef Agreement is the starting point to build Lebanon's interest.
The bloc also believes that getting out of the current slide requires a comprehensive reform path to support the Lebanese lira and achieve social solidarity.
The "National Accord" bloc principles also focus on building public institutions and reaffirming justice.
The bloc also calls for handling the Syrian refugee's file, affirming that Lebanon ensures a safe return in coordination with the Syrian state and all countries wishing to assist.
The bloc appeals to coordinate and cooperate with parliamentary blocs, parties, forces, and bodies for the public interest, work to change laws and introduce other laws, work to carry out political, social, cultural, and humanitarian activities, and work to benefit from the Lebanese diaspora.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliamentary
Bloc
National Accord
Lebanese
Development
