Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar

Lebanon News
15-07-2025 | 14:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar

The Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate strongly condemned the assault on LBCI journalist and union member Petra Abou Haidar, who was attacked on the Jounieh coastal road by two individuals, a man and a woman, riding an unregistered motorcycle. 

The attackers allegedly confronted her under the pretext that she had overtaken them in traffic.

The woman assaulted Abou Haidar, who is eight months pregnant, beating her and biting her.

The syndicate described the incident as part of a troubling pattern involving motorcycle riders, particularly those operating illegally without registration, who pose increasing dangers to public safety. It criticized what it called the ongoing leniency shown by authorities in enforcing traffic laws.

While expressing relief over Abou Haidar's physical safety, the syndicate urged authorities to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, ensuring they are brought to justice through the appropriate legal channels.

The statement called on the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to assume full responsibility for cracking down on traffic violations that too often escalate into tragic or violent incidents, with Abou Haidar's case being the latest example.
 
Editors Syndicate head Joseph Kosseifi personally contacted the journalist to express his solidarity and that of the entire union, condemning what he described as a reprehensible and cowardly attack.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Press Syndicate

Condemn

Assault

LBCI

Journalist

Petra Abou Haidar

LBCI Next
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns reckless gunfire after LBCI journalist Nada Andraos injured during elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Parliament resumes session on government performance

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14

Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23

Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Trump says Houthis have 'capitulated,' US will stop bombing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:05

Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More