News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
Lebanon News
15-07-2025 | 14:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
The Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate strongly condemned the assault on LBCI journalist and union member Petra Abou Haidar, who was attacked on the Jounieh coastal road by two individuals, a man and a woman, riding an unregistered motorcycle.
The attackers allegedly confronted her under the pretext that she had overtaken them in traffic.
The woman assaulted Abou Haidar, who is eight months pregnant, beating her and biting her.
The syndicate described the incident as part of a troubling pattern involving motorcycle riders, particularly those operating illegally without registration, who pose increasing dangers to public safety. It criticized what it called the ongoing leniency shown by authorities in enforcing traffic laws.
While expressing relief over Abou Haidar's physical safety, the syndicate urged authorities to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, ensuring they are brought to justice through the appropriate legal channels.
The statement called on the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to assume full responsibility for cracking down on traffic violations that too often escalate into tragic or violent incidents, with Abou Haidar's case being the latest example.
Editors Syndicate head Joseph Kosseifi personally contacted the journalist to express his solidarity and that of the entire union, condemning what he described as a reprehensible and cowardly attack.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Press Syndicate
Condemn
Assault
LBCI
Journalist
Petra Abou Haidar
Next
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns reckless gunfire after LBCI journalist Nada Andraos injured during elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns reckless gunfire after LBCI journalist Nada Andraos injured during elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
0
Lebanon News
12:23
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
Lebanon News
12:23
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
0
Lebanon News
10:22
Parliament resumes session on government performance
Lebanon News
10:22
Parliament resumes session on government performance
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23
Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23
Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
0
World News
2025-05-06
Trump says Houthis have 'capitulated,' US will stop bombing
World News
2025-05-06
Trump says Houthis have 'capitulated,' US will stop bombing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
2
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
4
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
6
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
8
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More