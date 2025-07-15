Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar

The Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate strongly condemned the assault on LBCI journalist and union member Petra Abou Haidar, who was attacked on the Jounieh coastal road by two individuals, a man and a woman, riding an unregistered motorcycle.



The attackers allegedly confronted her under the pretext that she had overtaken them in traffic.



The woman assaulted Abou Haidar, who is eight months pregnant, beating her and biting her.



The syndicate described the incident as part of a troubling pattern involving motorcycle riders, particularly those operating illegally without registration, who pose increasing dangers to public safety. It criticized what it called the ongoing leniency shown by authorities in enforcing traffic laws.



While expressing relief over Abou Haidar's physical safety, the syndicate urged authorities to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, ensuring they are brought to justice through the appropriate legal channels.



The statement called on the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to assume full responsibility for cracking down on traffic violations that too often escalate into tragic or violent incidents, with Abou Haidar's case being the latest example.



Editors Syndicate head Joseph Kosseifi personally contacted the journalist to express his solidarity and that of the entire union, condemning what he described as a reprehensible and cowardly attack.