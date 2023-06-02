Al-Bizri to LBCI: Some MPs are not involved in any of the disputes

MP Abdel Rahman al-Bizri saw that his perceptions say that there are between 15 and 20 deputies who decide that they are not involved in any of the disputes, pointing out that the former minister Jihad Azour did not communicate with them as deputies of Sidon, saying: "We respect him as we respect the former minister Sleiman Frangieh, and we do not close the dialogue with nobody."



During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said TV show, al-Bizri said that "the country no longer allows for further delay in the presidential election, and we put what we have within the serious positions to intersect with the political forces to achieve the presidential election, and we can boycott with any of it."



In response to a question, he said: "The political dialogue so far between us and Hezbollah does not exist."



He pointed out that "every Maronite who played a role in Lebanon is a potential candidate for the presidency, and the Army Commander succeeded in managing the military establishment. Will this success be translated into politics or not? Is there any mood to amend the constitution?"



Al-Bizri considered that "the charter is a kind of reassurance for the sects, but it led to the destruction of the citizen, and a Senate solves the problem of the charter." He added, "I insist that the president is not elected by the 128 deputies, but that he be elected by the various forces."



When asked about the Sunni arena, al-Bizri responded that it is currently left to positioning, with some individuals being outside of it.