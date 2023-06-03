Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

The ministry has decided to expedite the dispatch of an investigative committee, headed by the Secretary-General of the ministry and including the Director of Inspection, to the embassy in Paris.
The committee will investigate the concerned ambassador and listen to the testimonies of embassy staff, including diplomats and administrators.
It will also meet with relevant French authorities to seek clarification on the matters reported in the media, as the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any official communication through diplomatic channels.
Based on the findings, the appropriate legal action will be taken to safeguard the public interest.