Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

The case of Lebanese ambassador to France Rami Adwan, who is facing charges of harassment against two women before the French judiciary, continues to unfold.

Amidst reports circulating in the media about the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs receiving a request from the French authorities to lift Adwan's diplomatic immunity for his trial, a reliable source at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told LBCI that Lebanon had not received any official communication regarding this matter from the French side or the French ambassador to Beirut.

The same source emphasized that all information circulated in the media is inaccurate until now.

Later in the day and i n light of what is being circulated in Lebanese and French media outlets regarding legal proceedings in Paris against Lebanese ambassador Adwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized its firm commitment to dealing responsibly with the issue at hand in a manner that preserves the status and reputation of the state and its diplomatic representation worldwide, including within the French Republic.