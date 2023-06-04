President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests

In a speech during a memorial ceremony in Meiss El Jabal on Sunday, Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan stressed the urgent need to save the Lebanese entity and coexistence.



"The focus of our national demand today revolves around saving the country and the people from the worst disaster affecting them and our national formula," Qabalan said.



He added that the Lebanese want a president of coexistence, "not a president of challenge," since the challenge in this country "takes us towards ruin, and our interests are the same, Muslims and Christians, and we do not accept breaking anyone, for our national interests are above all considerations."



The Jaafari Mufti urged to secure a clear settlement, to avoid leaving Lebanon "to an international lottery game."



He added, "Some must understand that the international community is a stock exchange of ruin, and the history of the civil war has revealed to us the world that dealt with Lebanon as a barricade [...] A game of international graveyards, and endless attrition projects."



He said the current political battle is a battle of sovereignty and belonging based on coexistence and national interests.



"It is the same as what the resistance has presented and is presenting as a strategic guarantor for Lebanon, and it is the same as what the national duo is doing […] The solution lies within the parliament council as a constitutional institution that guarantees Lebanese sovereignty and national partnership, and whoever loses the way to parliament will find no benefit in the entire world," he stated.