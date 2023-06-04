Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

Lebanon News
2023-06-04 | 12:11
High views
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

In a calculated move that underscores the shifting dynamics of Lebanese politics, Michel Moawad withdraws his candidacy for presidency and throws his weight behind the former Minister, Jihad Azour. 

This development unites a broad swath of the opposition, bringing new momentum to a campaign aimed at breaking the longstanding political impasse in Lebanon. 

Moawad explained his decision, saying, "I submitted my candidacy from the start, fully aware of the challenges I might face. The issue has always been the project, not the person. I have decided to join the consensus nominating Azour and to continue in this crucial struggle."

In the wake of Moawad's withdrawal, Mark Daou, reading a statement on behalf of 32 opposition deputies, officially announced their unified support for Azour. 

"As opposition forces, we recognize our national responsibility," said Daou. "We reject the logic of defiance and chose, for the sake of the nation, to break the cycle of voids that is destroying our country."

Daou stressed that Azour was not merely the opposition's candidate, but a consensus figure representing a broad spectrum of political views. 

The opposition has now called on Speaker Berri to convene a session to elect the President of the Republic, and urged the Lebanese people to stand with their representatives, pressuring the deputies to fulfill their duties and participate in this crucial election session. 

The rallying of opposition forces behind Azour marks a pivotal moment in Lebanon's political landscape, where a united front strives to bring change at the highest levels of governance.

