Teachers' Syndicate facilitates transfer of retired teachers' salaries to banks

The Teachers' Syndicate announced in a statement that "after repeated reviews and ongoing communication by the president, Nehme Mahfouz, with the Banque du Liban (BDL), the salaries of retired teachers will be transferred to banks as of now, to be disbursed between today and tomorrow."



"It is important to note that these salaries do not enable them to overcome the difficult living conditions they have been facing since 2019," the Syndicate added.