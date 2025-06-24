Iraq reopens airspace after Trump's Iran-Israel truce announcement

Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq reopens airspace after Trump&#39;s Iran-Israel truce announcement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq reopens airspace after Trump's Iran-Israel truce announcement

Iraq reopened its airspace Tuesday, 12 days after closing it amid the Iran-Israel war, aviation authorities said, following Israel's acceptance of a ceasefire plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced the "reopening of Iraqi airspace to international air traffic, following a comprehensive assessment of the security situation and coordination with relevant national and international authorities."

AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Airspace

Donald Trump

Iran

Israel

Truce

LBCI Next
Israel will 'respond forcefully to Iran's ceasefire violation': Defense Minister
Iraq says drones target multiple sites and military bases
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Iran urges Iraq to block Israel's use of airspace, territory in attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
03:59

Saudi Arabia welcomes Trump's Iran-Israel ceasefire announcement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iraq accuses Israel of using its airspace to attack Iran

LBCI
World News
03:49

EU chief hails Trump announcement of Iran-Israel ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Trump tells Israel 'do not drop those bombs' on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for the sixth straight day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:34

French president says Iran situation still 'volatile' after ceasefire announcement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli army says targeted 'Hezbollah rocket sites' north of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency

LBCI
Middle East News
14:57

Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Israeli airstrikes target multiple forested and mountainous areas north of Litani River—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More