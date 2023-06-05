Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President

Former Economy Minister, Mohammad Choucair, conducted talks via Zoom with Richard Burge, President of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of Lebanon's Ambassador to Britain, Rami Mortada. The discussions focused on developing economic relations, enhancing cooperation, and facilitating communication between business people in both countries.



Choucair emphasized the "interest of the Lebanese private sector in enhancing bilateral economic cooperation," noting that the current state of the bilateral economic relations falls short of their aspirations.



In addition, he stressed the need to work and focus in the coming period on pushing forward to improve the climate and conditions for economic cooperation highlighting the Lebanese private sector's interest in engaging with British companies to transfer knowledge and technology and promote economic cooperation and trade exchange.



Furthermore, Choucair pointed out that "Lebanon has a distinctive geographical location and possesses immense human capabilities, which helps the country become a hub for British companies seeking to expand towards the region's countries." He added that despite the economic crisis, Lebanon still holds numerous economic potentials and promising opportunities. He also expressed the ambition for Lebanon to be a tourist destination for the British, especially as it offers various types of tourism and recreational activities.



Choucair proposed signing a cooperation agreement between the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber and the London Chamber and extended an invitation to the President of the London Chamber to visit Lebanon for further discussions.



On his part, Burge expressed great interest in developing relations and enhancing cooperation between the private sectors in both countries. He requested Choucair to provide him with information about upcoming economic activities to be held in Lebanon in order to facilitate the participation of the British private sector.



Burge also sought information regarding investment opportunities and sectors in Lebanon.



He invited Choucair to visit London with an economic delegation to conduct direct discussions on developing economic relations and increasing cooperation between British and Lebanese companies.



At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to prepare for the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber and the London Chamber, including the establishment of a Lebanese-British Business Council.