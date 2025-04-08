Israel supreme court rules security chief to stay in post 'until later decision'

Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the domestic security chief was to say in his position "until a later decision," following an hours-long hearing on the government's contested decision to fire him.



"A preliminary order has been issued stipulating that Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet, will continue to perform his duties until a later decision," the court's ruling said, adding "there is nothing to prevent interviews with candidates for the post, without announcing an appointment."





AFP