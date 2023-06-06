Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

Lebanon News
2023-06-06 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

The Free Patriotic Movement's (FPM) political council announced its endorsement of Dr. Jihad Azour as the consensus candidate in the upcoming presidential elections during their regular monthly meeting on Monday. 

The meeting was chaired by MP Gebran Bassil and attended by President Michel Aoun. In his address, Aoun underscored the ongoing battle against corruption and the systemic risk of reform stagnation within the current political structure.

Bassil presented the political directions of the FPM and discussed the trajectory of the presidential election. He outlined the decision to support Dr. Azour, a decision backed by a group of parliamentary blocs that represent a majority among Christians and enjoys significant national credibility.

The FPM's political council affirmed its commitment to the decision and called for the FPM deputies to vote for Dr. Azour in the upcoming electoral session in Parliament. This endorsement is a strategic move to reject any imposed candidate, from whom no significant reform or systemic change is expected.

The agreement to endorse Dr. Azour was made in tandem with an agreement on a reformative, sovereign rescue program. This coordinated approach ensures a united front, providing Dr. Azour with an increased chance of success in his pursuit of office and execution of the reform program.

These principles and strategies were articulated by the FPM chairman in his latest speech at the annual FPM dinner in Byblos, reinforcing the FPM's commitment to meaningful change and the fight against corruption.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Free Patriotic Movement

Lebanon

Lebanese

Presidency

Presidential Elections

LBCI Next
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-05

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-04

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Fadlallah: We have a range of constitutional options for electoral session, they are under consultation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-10

Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-16

Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Kid-focused short video app Zigazoo launches a TikTok competitor for Gen Z

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More