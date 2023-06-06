News
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-06-06 | 10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
The Free Patriotic Movement's (FPM) political council announced its endorsement of Dr. Jihad Azour as the consensus candidate in the upcoming presidential elections during their regular monthly meeting on Monday.
The meeting was chaired by MP Gebran Bassil and attended by President Michel Aoun. In his address, Aoun underscored the ongoing battle against corruption and the systemic risk of reform stagnation within the current political structure.
Bassil presented the political directions of the FPM and discussed the trajectory of the presidential election. He outlined the decision to support Dr. Azour, a decision backed by a group of parliamentary blocs that represent a majority among Christians and enjoys significant national credibility.
The FPM's political council affirmed its commitment to the decision and called for the FPM deputies to vote for Dr. Azour in the upcoming electoral session in Parliament. This endorsement is a strategic move to reject any imposed candidate, from whom no significant reform or systemic change is expected.
The agreement to endorse Dr. Azour was made in tandem with an agreement on a reformative, sovereign rescue program. This coordinated approach ensures a united front, providing Dr. Azour with an increased chance of success in his pursuit of office and execution of the reform program.
These principles and strategies were articulated by the FPM chairman in his latest speech at the annual FPM dinner in Byblos, reinforcing the FPM's commitment to meaningful change and the fight against corruption.
