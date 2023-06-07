News
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Lebanon News
2023-06-07 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Head of the Democratic Gathering Bloc MP Taymour Jumblatt affirmed on Wednesday the Progressive Socialist Party's keenness to develop and enhance relations with the Communist Party of China.
He emphasized the necessity for Lebanon to benefit from China's leading experience in various sectors, highlighting China's role in the region alongside Lebanon and emphasizing the need for cooperation and interaction.
Jumblatt's position came during his reception of a delegation from the Communist Party of China, headed by Central Committee member Qiushi Qing Shan, who is visiting Lebanon upon the invitation of the Progressive Socialist Party.
The meeting was also attended by Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Mingjian, Deputy Wael Abou Faour, Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Dhafer Nasser, and the Commissioner for Foreign Relations Zahir Raad.
The Chinese delegation, on their part, emphasized the need to strengthen trust between the two parties, inviting Jumblatt to visit China.
They also affirmed their country's keenness on the stability and unity of Lebanon and its development.
The delegation presented Beijing's perspective on various current issues, explaining the content of the "Silk Road" plan and the results of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, expressing interest in working on different aspects of development.
Jumblatt
China
Lebanon
PSP
