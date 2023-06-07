Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

Lebanon News
2023-06-07 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

Head of the Democratic Gathering Bloc MP Taymour Jumblatt affirmed on Wednesday the Progressive Socialist Party's keenness to develop and enhance relations with the Communist Party of China.

He emphasized the necessity for Lebanon to benefit from China's leading experience in various sectors, highlighting China's role in the region alongside Lebanon and emphasizing the need for cooperation and interaction.

Jumblatt's position came during his reception of a delegation from the Communist Party of China, headed by Central Committee member Qiushi Qing Shan, who is visiting Lebanon upon the invitation of the Progressive Socialist Party.

The meeting was also attended by Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Mingjian, Deputy Wael Abou Faour, Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Dhafer Nasser, and the Commissioner for Foreign Relations Zahir Raad.



The Chinese delegation, on their part, emphasized the need to strengthen trust between the two parties, inviting Jumblatt to visit China.

They also affirmed their country's keenness on the stability and unity of Lebanon and its development.

The delegation presented Beijing's perspective on various current issues, explaining the content of the "Silk Road" plan and the results of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, expressing interest in working on different aspects of development.

Lebanon News

Jumblatt

China

Lebanon

PSP

LBCI Next
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-11

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-24

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf meets PSP head Walid Jumblatt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:28

Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Iran: Why support Russia and terror?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Peter Bou Saab and William Noun released with a residency permit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More