From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Sunday's deadly wave of Israeli airstrikes in South Lebanon marked a stark deviation from the usual pattern of military conduct seen since the ceasefire agreement went into effect.



While violations by Israel have exceeded 2,900 incidents—land, sea, and air—this latest round of attacks was distinctive both in scope and execution.



The Israeli military has routinely informed the ceasefire monitoring committee of suspected Hezbollah-linked sites north of the Litani River, allowing time for the Lebanese Army to inspect them. This time, Israel launched airstrikes immediately after notifying the committee—without waiting for Lebanese verification.



The strikes targeted several areas across Iqlim al-Tuffah, including Jabal el Rafiaa, Sijud, Mleeta, and lands surrounding the towns of Jbaa and Jarjouaa. Additional attacks hit the outskirts of Arnoun and Kfar Tebnit. In parallel, targeted assassinations were carried out in Kaouthariyet El Saiyad and Houla.



The sudden escalation has raised questions about Israel's motives.



Some observers see a link between recent remarks by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem and other party officials regarding internal discussions on disarmament and the timing of the attacks.



International and regional actors have also increased pressure on Hezbollah to not only withdraw from south of the Litani River but to relinquish its weapons entirely.



According to the ceasefire monitoring committee, the Lebanese Army has taken control of former Hezbollah positions south of the river without resistance.



However, it has not moved to do the same in areas north of the Litani. That issue is part of a broader national security strategy to be addressed through internal dialogue, led by the president.



Others argue that Israel's escalation predates any Hezbollah statements on disarmament. Since the ceasefire, Israeli air raids and assassinations have occurred almost daily, reaching deep into Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and northern areas beyond the Litani.



According to unofficial tallies, these operations have killed more than 150 people, including civilians, Hezbollah members, and Lebanese soldiers.



Analysts suggest that Israel is waging a fragmented war in Lebanon—avoiding a full-scale offensive, yet sustaining constant pressure through near-daily strikes. This has occurred despite Lebanon's adherence to the ceasefire and Hezbollah's reported compliance for nearly five months.