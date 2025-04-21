News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
21-04-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Sunday's deadly wave of Israeli airstrikes in South Lebanon marked a stark deviation from the usual pattern of military conduct seen since the ceasefire agreement went into effect.
While violations by Israel have exceeded 2,900 incidents—land, sea, and air—this latest round of attacks was distinctive both in scope and execution.
The Israeli military has routinely informed the ceasefire monitoring committee of suspected Hezbollah-linked sites north of the Litani River, allowing time for the Lebanese Army to inspect them. This time, Israel launched airstrikes immediately after notifying the committee—without waiting for Lebanese verification.
The strikes targeted several areas across Iqlim al-Tuffah, including Jabal el Rafiaa, Sijud, Mleeta, and lands surrounding the towns of Jbaa and Jarjouaa. Additional attacks hit the outskirts of Arnoun and Kfar Tebnit. In parallel, targeted assassinations were carried out in Kaouthariyet El Saiyad and Houla.
The sudden escalation has raised questions about Israel's motives.
Some observers see a link between recent remarks by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem and other party officials regarding internal discussions on disarmament and the timing of the attacks.
International and regional actors have also increased pressure on Hezbollah to not only withdraw from south of the Litani River but to relinquish its weapons entirely.
According to the ceasefire monitoring committee, the Lebanese Army has taken control of former Hezbollah positions south of the river without resistance.
However, it has not moved to do the same in areas north of the Litani. That issue is part of a broader national security strategy to be addressed through internal dialogue, led by the president.
Others argue that Israel's escalation predates any Hezbollah statements on disarmament. Since the ceasefire, Israeli air raids and assassinations have occurred almost daily, reaching deep into Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and northern areas beyond the Litani.
According to unofficial tallies, these operations have killed more than 150 people, including civilians, Hezbollah members, and Lebanese soldiers.
Analysts suggest that Israel is waging a fragmented war in Lebanon—avoiding a full-scale offensive, yet sustaining constant pressure through near-daily strikes. This has occurred despite Lebanon's adherence to the ceasefire and Hezbollah's reported compliance for nearly five months.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Ceasefire
Strikes
Hezbollah
Disarmament
Debate
Israeli
Aggression
Next
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
Hope in Rome: US and Iran move closer through indirect talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-29
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
Lebanon News
2025-03-29
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09
President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09
President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
0
World News
09:09
Pope died in his apartment at the Saint Martha residence: Vatican
World News
09:09
Pope died in his apartment at the Saint Martha residence: Vatican
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12
Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12
Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?
0
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Tunisia jails opposition figures between 13 and 66 years after trial
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Tunisia jails opposition figures between 13 and 66 years after trial
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
03:56
Vatican: Pope Francis dies
World News
03:56
Vatican: Pope Francis dies
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
3
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
4
Lebanon News
03:15
Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery
Lebanon News
03:15
Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
8
World News
14:30
Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor
World News
14:30
Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More