Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Lebanon News
2023-06-08 | 11:19
High views
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
0min
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Jihad Azour, a former Lebanese finance minister and current International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, has temporarily stepped down from his position to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest. 

Azour, who serves as the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, is currently on leave from the organization while pursuing his presidential campaign after being nominated by Lebanon’s opposition, independent, and main Christian parties.

The announcement of Azour’s temporary departure was confirmed by the IMF’s Media Relations Director, who stated that the move was aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing any potential conflicts of interest. 

Azour has been actively involved in leading the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF since 2017, but has now taken a leave of absence as he focuses on his bid for the country’s presidency.
 

