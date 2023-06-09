Douaihy to LBCI: Stresses the need for breaking narrow affiliations in Presidential elections

Lebanon News
2023-06-09 | 04:57
High views
Douaihy to LBCI: Stresses the need for breaking narrow affiliations in Presidential elections
1min
Douaihy to LBCI: Stresses the need for breaking narrow affiliations in Presidential elections

MP Michel Douaihy saw that Jihad Azour has to appear to the Lebanese to tell them about his program and vision for the country, as he is a cross-party candidate, while Sleiman Frangieh is a "political line" candidate. 

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he explained, "The “crossroad” nomination of Jihad Azour is political, and I defend the idea of having a candidate against the Shiite Duo candidate." 

He announced that some deputies had not yet decided, pointing out that there is nothing personal with Sleiman Frangieh, affirming the necessity of liberation from narrow affiliations with the need to express politics freely. 

Regarding the "October 17" bloc, Douaihy said: "There must be a working mechanism to manage a bloc. It is, in fact, not a party, and there is no rhythm control in it."

"Despite the attempts to "strike" the image of the October 17 forces, we will not allow it, and we will resist, to deliver the voices of each one according to their convictions, and we must learn from the experience of the Change MPs; it was not a good experience."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Michel Douaihy

Jihad Azour

Candidate

Sleiman Frangieh

Candidate

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
