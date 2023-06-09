MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, MP Sagih Atieh clarified that the identity of the third option has not yet been determined. On Monday, the clear stance and discussion will be between Ziad Baroud and Neemat Frem, while the major blocs face Jihad Azour and Sleiman Frangieh.



Atieh stated, "we will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most. We will not obstruct quorum."



In response to a question, he pointed out, "Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari is a friend, and Saudi Arabia holds a significant position. We hope that interested and friendly countries will assist in the process, but the ambassador has not requested a name, and we do not allow it, nor does he allow it. They facilitate and say 'no veto,' no country has named any candidate so far."