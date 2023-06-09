UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line

2023-06-09 | 05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line

In a regular Tripartite meeting held at a UN position in Ras al-Naqoura with senior officers of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Israel Defense Forces (IDF), UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro called for restraint near the Blue Line to decrease tensions.

During the meeting, Major General Lázaro expressed his concern about recent developments along the Blue Line, emphasizing the importance of active engagement in preventing potential escalations and maintaining stability.  

He specifically highlighted a breach in the cessation of hostilities on April 6, 2023, which has resulted in increased tension along the Blue Line. 

"I strongly encourage the parties to continue to avail of our liaison and coordination mechanisms while avoiding unilateral actions," stated Major General Lázaro. 

Acknowledging the efforts made by both parties to de-escalate situations, the UNIFIL chief urged them to refrain from taking measures near the Blue Line that could lead to misunderstandings, violations, and further tension.  

He emphasized the need for engagement in Blue Line talks to address outstanding issues and remove sources of friction. 

"Our efforts need to be forward looking and focused on solutions," Major General Lázaro emphasized. "This is a vital chance to remove sources of friction from the Blue Line. It is an opportunity that should not be squandered." 

Discussions during the meeting also centered on the current situation along the Blue Line, including air and ground violations, as well as other issues falling under UNIFIL's mandate as per UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and subsequent resolutions.
 

