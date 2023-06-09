News
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
2023-06-09 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
"UNIFIL peacekeepers are on the ground, and they have been on the ground since the beginning to ensure the continuation of the cessation of hostilities, to establish calm, and to help ease tensions," said UNIFIL's spokesperson Andrea Tenenti, commenting on the current situation in Kfarchouba.
Tenenti
added, "We urge the parties to use our coordination mechanisms effectively to prevent misunderstandings and violations and contribute to maintaining stability in the region."
Tenenti
affirmed that UNIFIL is in contact with the parties and is striving to find solutions, and called on both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions along the Blue Line.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
UNIFIL
Peacekeepers
Andrea Tenenti
Kfarchouba
Blue Line
