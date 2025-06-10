Israeli government on brink: US wields influence to avert collapse amid Mideast turmoil

News Bulletin Reports
10-06-2025 | 12:58
High views
Israeli government on brink: US wields influence to avert collapse amid Mideast turmoil
Israeli government on brink: US wields influence to avert collapse amid Mideast turmoil

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Intense diplomatic efforts are underway as U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee holds extensive talks with leaders of Haredi parties within Israel's governing coalition. The aim is to dissuade them from their threat to dismantle the government.

A prevailing belief in Tel Aviv is that U.S. President Donald Trump is committed to maintaining Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister at any cost.

However, Washington's arguments, citing the risk of a war between Israel and Iran and the escalating conflict with the Houthis — both situations requiring political stability in Israel — have failed to sway the Israeli public.
These political maneuvers coincide with the anticipation of Iran's response to a U.S. proposal. Developments include a telephone call between Trump and Netanyahu, followed by an emergency security meeting to address Iran's potential response and the security situation concerning Lebanon. 

Some security analysts interpret these events as a deliberate attempt to create a high-stakes security atmosphere, subtly pressuring Haredi parties ahead of a crucial Knesset vote on its dissolution, expected on Wednesday.

While many Israelis consider a genuine military strike on Iran unlikely, they view the current rhetoric between Washington and Tel Aviv as primarily a threat directed at Tehran.

Observers note that U.S. intervention in Israeli politics has reached an unprecedented level. This is particularly significant given that negotiations with Iran are still unresolved, and all indications suggest Trump's reluctance to initiate a war with Iran.

