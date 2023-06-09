Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots

The Public Relations Department of Beirut Municipality issued a statement revealing that, based on the inspection conducted by the Monitoring Department of the Classified Institutions Service at Beirut Municipality, under reference number 157/2023 AD, it was found that the uncovered public parking spaces in properties numbered 666, 1070, and 1071 in Mdaour are being exploited without a license and are not complying with the provisions of resolution No. 301/B dated 3/4/2023, particularly regarding the announcement and adherence to the official tariff in accordance with the proposal of the Classified Institutions Service Director.



Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud issued resolution No. 484/B dated 26/5/2023 regarding the sealing and closure of a public parking lot in Beirut city, stating the following:



Article 1: The public uncovered parking lot belonging to "Elite Group One SARL" located in properties numbered 666, 1070, and 1071 in Mdaour Real Estate Area, Pharaon Street, Mar Mikhael District, shall be closed and sealed.



Article 2: It is strictly prohibited to remove, tamper with, or damage the seals under penalty of prosecution in accordance with Article 395 of the Penal Code.



Article 3: The Classified Institutions Service is tasked with the execution of this resolution, with support from the Guard Regiment.



Article 4: This decision shall be published and communicated wherever necessary.