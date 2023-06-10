News
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
Lebanon News
2023-06-10 | 04:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
MP Abdel Rahman al-Bizri confirmed that a group of deputies is looking for a third option for the presidency who best represents its choices.
He indicated that "if we find him, we can vote for him, and the nomination may be from the first or second round, and there may also be voting with a slogan or a specific phrase."
Al-Bizri explained, in an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show, that they are coordinating among themselves to ensure the third option because they are convinced that the presidential election session may not produce a president, considering that there must be a "balanced voice" calling for moderation and change.
He saw that the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and the former minister, Jihad Azour, are paying the price for the tensions, asking: "What guarantees that the "divorce" that took place between the two largest Christian blocs will not be repeated?"
He stressed the need to find a formula that takes into account the common denominators of all parties in the country and enjoys the reassurance of the Lebanese people and Arab countries, refusing to impose a president on the Christians.
Regarding Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, al-Bizri considered him a "comfortable" figure who had a crucial role in preserving the military institution, but his election faces many obstacles, the most important of which is the constitutional amendment that needs 86 deputies.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Abdel Rahman al-Bizri
Deputies
Jihad Azour
Sleiman Frangieh
Presidency
Elections
Candidate
Next
Culture Minister: Our candidate preserves Lebanon's identity and unity
Tyre Coast Nature Reserve Director affirms southern coast is a habitat for sea turtles
Previous
