Minister Hector Hajjar calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees with a clear political solution
Lebanon News
2023-06-15 | 09:59
Minister Hector Hajjar calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees with a clear political solution
The caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, considered the European Union's political option regarding refugees a failure for the past 12 years.
"We are ready to support it if you decide to receive approximately 7 million Syrian refugees in Europe, on the condition that you repatriate them to their country when a clear political solution to the Syrian crisis is achieved and deemed acceptable by your standards," he stated.
In a tweet on his Twitter account, he wrote, "In a condescending tone, Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, reiterated during the 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' conference in Brussels that the EU would not follow the path of normalization with the Syrian regime, and thus, the return of Syrian refugees to their country is currently not possible.
However, the hosting countries were promised financial support. Still, it must be reminded that the long-awaited political solution to the Palestinian issue has been pending for 75 years, and the Palestinians remain scattered throughout the world. Your Excellency, Lebanon has welcomed Syrian refugees with open arms and has borne their burden for more than 12 years, constituting over 30 percent of the population in Lebanon.
We respect your humanitarian choice and have worked based on it for the past 12 years. Still, its results have not been favorable for the Syrian refugees or the Lebanese society hosting them.
As for your political option, it has proven to be a failure for the past 12 years. However, we are ready to support it if you decide to receive approximately 7 million Syrian refugees in Europe, on the condition that you repatriate them to their country when a clear political solution to the Syrian crisis is achieved and deemed acceptable by your standards."
Lebanon News
Minister
Hector Hajjar
Repatriation
Syrian
Refugees
Clear
Political
Solution
Syria
Lebanon
Next
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
Previous
