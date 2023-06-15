Minister Hector Hajjar calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees with a clear political solution

Lebanon News
2023-06-15 | 09:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister Hector Hajjar calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees with a clear political solution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Minister Hector Hajjar calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees with a clear political solution

The caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, considered the European Union's political option regarding refugees a failure for the past 12 years. 

"We are ready to support it if you decide to receive approximately 7 million Syrian refugees in Europe, on the condition that you repatriate them to their country when a clear political solution to the Syrian crisis is achieved and deemed acceptable by your standards," he stated.

In a tweet on his Twitter account, he wrote, "In a condescending tone, Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, reiterated during the 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' conference in Brussels that the EU would not follow the path of normalization with the Syrian regime, and thus, the return of Syrian refugees to their country is currently not possible. 

However, the hosting countries were promised financial support. Still, it must be reminded that the long-awaited political solution to the Palestinian issue has been pending for 75 years, and the Palestinians remain scattered throughout the world. Your Excellency, Lebanon has welcomed Syrian refugees with open arms and has borne their burden for more than 12 years, constituting over 30 percent of the population in Lebanon.

We respect your humanitarian choice and have worked based on it for the past 12 years. Still, its results have not been favorable for the Syrian refugees or the Lebanese society hosting them.

As for your political option, it has proven to be a failure for the past 12 years. However, we are ready to support it if you decide to receive approximately 7 million Syrian refugees in Europe, on the condition that you repatriate them to their country when a clear political solution to the Syrian crisis is achieved and deemed acceptable by your standards."
 

Lebanon News

Minister

Hector Hajjar

Repatriation

Syrian

Refugees

Clear

Political

Solution

Syria

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Army Commander Joseph Aoun stresses commitment to development and environmental protection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Canadian Ambassador visits parliament, explores bilateral relations and refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Minister Hector Hajjar calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees with a clear political solution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:58

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:31

Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More