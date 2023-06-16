News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
2023-06-16 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
The National Council for Scientific Research of Lebanon (CNRS-L) announced the results of the "Environmental Monitoring of the Lebanese Coast for 2023" report, pointing out that 37 reference points were analyzed along the Lebanese coast from the northernmost point in Akkar to the southernmost point in Naqoura.
Conducted by the National Center for Marine Sciences (NCMS), the samples are taken from specific sites throughout the year according to the methodology recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme for the Programme for the Assessment and Control of Marine Pollution in the Mediterranean (MED POL).
Secretary General of the National Council for Scientific Research of Lebanon (CNRS-L), Tamara El Zein, said, "What is new this year is a display of marine litter surveys." She said: "Some of the quantities that were monitored are frightening, especially in terms of the dominance of plastic components in them."
She mentioned that according to the French Ministry of Ecological Transition, the amount of plastic in the ocean globally is estimated to be between 75 and 199 million tons (which is 85 percent of marine litter).
She continued that a survey of 100 meters of a public beach during spring had 23,290 pieces weighing 54 kilograms, including 31 kilograms of plastic.
"Unfortunately, the waste scattered on the beaches is also directly related to individual and collective behavior for those who go to the sea," she said.
The director of the NCMS, Dr. Milad Fakhri, then presented the annual report on the environmental reality of the Lebanese coast.
In the report, and based on bacterial tests to examine the safety of the water along the coast, it was found that 22 out of 37 sites are good and safe to swim in, including:
Tripoli (next to the municipal stadium); Anfeh (below Deir Al Natour); Anfeh (Tahet el Rih); El Heri (private beach); Selaata (public beach); Batroun (Al Bahsa public beach); Amchit (public beach); Jbeil (sandy beach); Jbeil (Bahsa public beach); Batroun (Al Hama); Al Fidar (below the Fidar Bridge); Okaibe (Ibrahim River estuary); Bouar (public beach); Jounieh (Maameltein beach), Damour (private beach); Jiyeh (private beach); Al Awali (the beach north of the Awali River estuary); Safra; Naqoura (north of Naqoura Port); Tyre (Coast Nature Reserve); Rmeileh (private beach); and Aadloun (Private Beach).
Meanwhile, six out of 37 sites are considered polluted to very polluted and are not safe for swimming as it is contaminated with large quantities of bacteria, including:
Jounieh (public sandy beach); Tripoli (public beach); Dbayeh (near the Port); Beirut (Ramlet Al Bayda public beach); Antelias (Antelias River estuary); Beirut (Al Manara).
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beach
Safety
CNRS
Environment
Coast
Swimming
Summer
Mediterranean
Pollution
Next
Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun
Le Drian faces difficulty in reviving French initiative to resolve presidential crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-02
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-02
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Bou Saab discusses early parliamentary elections if 'we are unable to complete presidential elections'
Lebanon News
05:26
Bou Saab discusses early parliamentary elections if 'we are unable to complete presidential elections'
0
Lebanon News
05:01
Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun
Lebanon News
05:01
Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
0
Lebanon News
03:46
International Support Group expresses concern over political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
International Support Group expresses concern over political stalemate in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
2
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
5
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
6
Lebanon News
12:41
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
Lebanon News
12:41
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
7
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
8
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More