Lebanon's Information Minister discusses media projects with UNESCO officials
Lebanon News
14-03-2025 | 03:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Information Minister discusses media projects with UNESCO officials
Information Minister Paul Morcos met with UNESCO's Regional Office Director in Beirut, Costanza Farina, at the Télé Liban headquarters.
She was accompanied by UNESCO's Media and Communications Officer Georges Awad and the Head of the Media Education Unit.
The discussions focused on ongoing projects between UNESCO and the Ministry of Information, the upcoming meeting at UNESCO's Beirut office on March 19, and issues related to combating hate speech, the national policy on fake news, and artificial intelligence.
Morcos stated, "We discussed several key points regarding securing the support that has been repeatedly deliberated. We reached clear outcomes, including the imminent delivery of several cameras and specialized equipment for archiving Télé Liban's historical footage, which is a valuable asset for the Lebanese people. The date has been set for March 19."
